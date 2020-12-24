South Africa: Mfuleni SAPS Seeks Missing 6-Year-Old Girl From Wesbank

24 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mfuleni Police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the missing 6-year-old Zoe Snyders from Monchello Street in Wesbank.

She went missing yesterday afternoon, 23 December 2020 between 15:30 and 16:30, after playing with friends at a nearby park in Wesbank. According to witnesses, she was picked up at the park by a coloured woman and male, driving a white LDV.

At the time of her disappearance Zoe was wearing a grey and black dress with green shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the investigating officers Detective Sergeant Ndaba of FCS Kuilsrivier on 082 522 1038 or Constable Jordaan on 062 272 2992 or Mfuleni SAPS on 021 909 9500 alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

