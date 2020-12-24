Nigeria: Christmas - Miyetti Allah Greets Christians, Sues for Peaceful Coexistence

24 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The coordinator of Miyetti Allah in the southeast says imbibing the teachings of Jesus Christ will promote peaceful coexistence all over the country

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East zone, has felicitated with Christians urging all to use the Christmas period to pray for peaceful coexistence.

The Southeast Zone Chairperson of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that imbibing the teachings of Jesus Christ would promote peaceful coexistence all over the country.

"It is yet another special time when our Christian brothers and sisters from the Southeast travel home in their numbers from across the world for Christmas.

"The members of MACBAN in the zone heartily pray for journey mercy to those that will be embarking on one journey or the other within this period.

"We welcome our brothers back to their home states," he stated.

Mr Siddiki also felicitated with the various state governments in the zone and urged them to continue to ensure the security of lives and property.

He said though the outgoing year had its challenges, Nigerians were resilient enough absorb all the shocks 2020 threw at them.

"We wish to thank the various state governments and host communities in the zone for allowing us conducive space to ply our trade of cattle rearing and sales.

"We appreciate them for exhibiting exemplary lesson in brotherhood among the various tribes in Nigeria. We shall continue to pray for a better country where rights and privileges will be equitably spread.

"We pray that 2021 guarantees all of us greater life, good health, prosperity and unity in God's name," Mr Siddiki added.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.