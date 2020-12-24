Kenya: Nyagarama Burial - Leaders, Residents Unite in Grief

24 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Leaders from across the political divide have united in grief to bury the late Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Council of Governors Chair Wycliffe Oparanya are among leaders present at Nyamira Primary School grounds, the main venue of the late Governor's burial event.

Dr Matiang'i was flew into to the event venue on Thursday via a Kenya Airforce Plane.

Nyagarama's body was ferried from Wilson Airport, Nairobi by a police chopper to Riamanoti Primary School grounds in Borabu Constituency where there was a brief church service.

Nyagarama's family, relatives, friends and supporters were overcome by grief when the body landed at about 8.30am at Riamanoti before being flown again to Nyamira Primary School.

During the short church service held there, the governor's children said they had lost a loving father.

"You made sure you educated us. You were the best dad to us. I know you will be happy there, because you will meet with our mother Dorcas," said Dr Emily Nyagarama, his daughter.

MPs Ben Momanyi(Borabu), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) said Nyamira, the Abagusii community and the country at large have lost a good leader.

The three politicians asked the Abagusii community to respect Dr Matiang'i whom they said had shown leadership right from the moment doctors pronounced Nyagarama dead.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae and Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni are leading the burial ceremony.

Several governors, Senators, woman reps, MPs and MCAs are also in attendance at the function where about 3,000 mourners have been allowed.

