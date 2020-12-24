Chad: UNHCR Welcomes New Asylum Law in Chad

24 December 2020
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
press release

This news comment is attributable to Millicent Mutuli, Director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commends The Republic of Chad for adopting its first-ever asylum law, which will enhance protection for the nearly 480,000 refugees currently hosted in the country. Adopted 23 December 2020, the law ensures refugees and asylum-seekers fundamental protections, including freedom of movement, the right to work and access to healthcare, education, and justice.

The passage of this law makes Chad one of the first countries in the region to fulfill a pledge made during last year's Global Refugee Forum in Geneva to strengthen legal, physical and material protection of refugees and asylum seekers.

The law will also guide the establishment of an efficient national asylum system, which is being pursued under the Asylum Capacity Support Group. The law conforms to international standards enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention and its protocol and the 1969 OAU Convention on Refugees.

Chad, one of the largest refugee host countries in Africa, currently offers protection to more than 915,000 refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, and Chadian returnees. UNHCR applauds the Chadian government's willingness to keep its borders open to those who seek refuge.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Chad: Aristophane Ngargoune, [email protected], +235 6559 3010

In Chad: Simplice Kpandji, [email protected], +235 6859 3060

In Geneva: Shabia Mantoo [email protected], +41 79 337 7650

Read the original article on UNHCR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNHCR

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.