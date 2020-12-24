Kenya: KMPDU Calls Off Doctors' After Uhuru Intervenes

Doctors in Kenya have agreed to end the ongoing strike after reaching an agreement with the government.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda Thursday said that the agreement to suspend the strike was reached after the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said they arrived at a return to work formula and that doctors were assured that all their concerns will be addressed.

"We have been engaging continuously with the government," Dr Mwachonda said during the signing of the agreement with the government. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe represented the government at the function.

