Kenya: KMPDU Calls Off Doctors' After Uhuru Intervenes

24 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Doctors in Kenya have agreed to end the ongoing strike after reaching an agreement with the government.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda Thursday said that the agreement to suspend the strike was reached after the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said they arrived at a return to work formula and that doctors were assured that all their concerns will be addressed.

"We have been engaging continuously with the government," Dr Mwachonda said during the signing of the agreement with the government. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe represented the government at the function.

More follows.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.