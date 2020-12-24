Tunisia: Prickly Pear Seed Oil - Clinical Study Reveals Efficiency of Promising Product for Export

24 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The findings of a clinical study conducted to show the benefits of prickly pear seed oil in cosmetics and thus promote this Tunisian product, have proved promising.

The anti-blemish, anti-dark circles, anti-wrinkle and firming virtues of the oil have been confirmed. A skin tolerance test was also conducted under dermatological supervision, confirming that this oil is tolerated and does not cause any adverse effects.

These findings were presented on Wednesday during a media briefing by VTC organised as part of the PAMPAT II project, funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and implemented in Tunisia by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in close collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

Besides, a standard development project to set this oil's quality specifications has been initiated as part of the PAMPAT project, in collaboration with the National Institute for Standardisation and Industrial Property (INNORPI) and the sector's operators.

The PAMPAT project also seeks to harmonise this oil's production practices by devising a Guide of Good Production Practices related to the seeds' drying conditions and extraction, filtration and storage techniques.

This whole approach aims to support the field's operators with a bid to facilitate access to markets and to provide them with competitive advantages, hence help strengthen the Tunisian product's brand image in target markets.

The developments of the prickly pear field, that received the support of the project during its first phase (2013 and 2019), were also showcased.

Emphasis was laid on the investments achieved, the diversification of the range of cosmetic and agri-food products and the boosting of the enterprises' competitiveness, notably through the integration of quality standards and the improvement of the products' marketing, both in the domestic and foreign markets.

The 28-day clinical study was conducted on 20 women, aged between 45 and 65, who have followed the use protocol.

97% of the volunteers who followed the protocol confirmed their satisfaction with the characteristics and effectiveness of the product and expressed their intention to continue using it.

