South Africa: Man to Appear for Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

24 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 47-year-old suspect male suspect is expected to appear today in the Stilfontein Magistrates' Court for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested at Extension 6, Kuma Location on Tuesday, 22 December 2020, by Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Tactical Response Team (TRT). The suspect was arrested after search warrants were obtained and executed at three different residences in Khuma, leading to discovery and seizing of two rifles with magazines, one 9mm pistol and approximately 80 rifle and pistol ammunition.

During the operation, 16 suspects who are all Lesotho foreign nationals, were arrested for contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002) while a 36-year-old suspect was apprehended and detained for murder committed in May 2018 in Hartbeesfontein outside Klerksdorp.

In a separate and follow-up operation on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, a shotgun and 30 ammunition were found in a house in Khuma Location. It was in the same operation that eight males aged between 19 and 35 were also arrested for contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002). All these suspects are expected also appear in court today.

The North West Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the team for a job well done which led to the discovery and seizing of the firearms which are used to commit violent crimes.

