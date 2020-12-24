South Africa: Suspect Due to Appear Before Court in Connection With Three Counts of Murder

press release

A 29-year-old man is due to appear before court in connection with three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two for rape, one of kidnapping and another for arson. The news of this shocking incident broke out in the early hours of today, Wednesday 23 December 2020, at Siyabuswa near KwaMhlanga.

According to the reports, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped yesterday evening by a man who was armed with a knife. The man then demanded cash from her and when she said to have had no money in her possession, he then took her cellphone and forcefully went with her to the bushes. The man then allegedly forced her to drink some unknown chemical. He then left her in the bushes and went to her house.

Upon arrival, the man then pounced on the woman's family members, stabbing a 41-year-old man (the woman's brother), her two children, a five year old girl and eight year old boy as well as an 11-year-old girl who was a visitor. The suspect is said to have raped the five year old girl during this despicable ordeal and thereafter burnt the house before fleeing the scene.

When the woman finally made it home earlier today, she was met with a terrifying experience where her loved ones were brutally attacked. The police as well as the paramedics were notified about the incident and upon arrival, three victims, aged 41, 08, and l6 were certified dead meanwhile two of the victims with serious stab wounds were taken to hospital where they are fighting for their lives.

The police opened a case and immediately began with their investigation where a manhunt was launched. The members worked tirelessly and received information on the whereabouts of the suspect. They then followed the leads where the suspect was finally cornered. They (police) recovered a cellphone believed to be the one taken during the kidnapping. The police also seized other clothing items with blood stains and then arrested the suspect hence his expected appearance before the Mdutjana Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 24 December 2020.

The police management in Mpumalanga, has condemned the violent incident displayed by this man however, applauded the cooperation displayed between members of the public and the police, which led to a swift arrest of the suspect.