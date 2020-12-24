Tunisia: Agreement Reached With Prime Ministry (Smt President)

24 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Union of Judges and Magistrates (SMT) Amira Amri said that an agreement has been reached with the Prime Ministry on the proposals tabled by a number of judicial structures.

Contacted on Thursday by TAP, the union's president indicated that the agreement is expected to be signed today, Thursday, at the Prime Ministry.

The various items of the agreement will be announced on the occasion, she added.

A meeting will then be held between the various professional structures to decide on the "fate of the strike" that has been under way since November 16.

Amira Amri pointed out that the government team had "reacted seriously" to the various proposals tabled on Wednesday and "showed a real willingness to overcome the crisis."

The judges have been observing, since November 16, a protest to demand the improvement of "working conditions in the courts, the upgrading of the material conditions of judges and the reform of the justice system."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.