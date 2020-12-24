Tunisia: Agreement Reached With Prime Ministry (Smt President)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Union of Judges and Magistrates (SMT) Amira Amri said that an agreement has been reached with the Prime Ministry on the proposals tabled by a number of judicial structures.

Contacted on Thursday by TAP, the union's president indicated that the agreement is expected to be signed today, Thursday, at the Prime Ministry.

The various items of the agreement will be announced on the occasion, she added.

A meeting will then be held between the various professional structures to decide on the "fate of the strike" that has been under way since November 16.

Amira Amri pointed out that the government team had "reacted seriously" to the various proposals tabled on Wednesday and "showed a real willingness to overcome the crisis."

The judges have been observing, since November 16, a protest to demand the improvement of "working conditions in the courts, the upgrading of the material conditions of judges and the reform of the justice system."