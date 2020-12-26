Uganda: 26 Bodies Retrieved After Boat Capsized in Uganda

26 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

At least 26 bodies have been retrieved from Lake Albert shared by Uganda and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo after a boat capsized on Tuesday.

Capt. Favourite Rugumayo, Uganda's Military Marine Brigade spokesperson, confirmed this late Friday.

Rugumayo told Xinhua by telephone that five more bodies were retrieved on Friday, bringing the total number to 26.

"About eight people are still missing, but today (Friday), we managed to retrieve five more bodies.

"About three people are still missing," said Rugumayo.

"A total of 21 people were rescued alive and as for now the chances of rescuing people alive are growing slim," he added.

The boat, carrying more than 50 passengers and goods, was travelling from Songalendu landing site in the western Ugandan district of Buliisa to Panyimur market in the northwest district of Pakwach district.

"The likely cause of the accident was mechanical.

"According to survivors, they said there was an engine failure coupled with rough weather," said Rugumayo.

"The joint team of UPDF (Uganda People's Defence Forces) and Police marines will continue with the search for missing bodies." (Xinhua/NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.