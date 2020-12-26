Southern Africa: Zim-SA Plot Beitbridge Border Decongestion

25 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT says it has engaged South African authorities on how best to decongest Beitbridge border post amid reports some four truck drivers have died of hunger and exhaustion while waiting endlessly to be cleared at the region's busiest port of entry.

Information minister said Wednesday there were efforts to decongest the border post.

"... Decongestion measures are being implemented to create safe zones in our border areas. These measures will include the setting up of check points prior to arrival at the border posts," she said.

Mutsvangwa said, "The National Taskforce on COVID-19 continues to monitor the situation in the country especially in view of high traffic flows during the festive season.

"High level meetings have been held between Zimbabwe and South Africa, as part of efforts to address challenges and ensure the smooth flow of traffic at Beit Bridge border post."

The Beitbridge border post is usually congested during this time of the year.

The situation has been complicated by the strict Covid-19 measures being implemented by the neighbouring countries.

On Thursday, there were shocking reports some four truck drivers waiting to be cleared at the border post lost their lives in a single day.

The misfortune was linked to long periods of waiting often with limited stocks of food and water as well as no places to refresh.

Queues of trucks and other vehicles are reaching 20km in both directions at the Musina, Limpopo, border crossing -- and truck drivers are taking up to nine days to get into Zimbabwe, according to the Road Freight Association (RFA).

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.