Central African Republic: UN Chief Condemns Attacks Against Peacekeepers

26 December 2020
UN News Service

The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned Friday's attacks that killed three Burundian peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) and left another two wounded.

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country (known by its French acronym MINUSCA) and national security forces took pace in Dékoa, Kémo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

Mr. Guterres "calls on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these heinous attacks and swiftly bring perpetrators to justice," the statement added.

The UN chief also reaffirmed the continued commitment of the Organization, working closely with national, regional and international partners, to support efforts to advance peace and stability in CAR.

Surge in violence

The attacks, carried out by unidentified gunmen, took place as violence escalated in several parts of CAR, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

According to a UN official in the country, the insecurity has "panicked" the population and led to over 55,000 people fleeing their homes, further increasing their vulnerability.

There has also been an increase in attacks targeting humanitarian actors. In the past week alone, over 17 incidents against aid personnel and assets were recorded, with an ambulance and a health district vehicle hijacked, injuring a worker.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.