Tanzania: Two Die From Collapsed House of Wonders in Zanzibar

26 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Two bodies were found on Friday night during a rescue operation after the building of the House of Wonders, Beit AL Ajaib, in collapsed on 25 December, 2020 in Zanzibar.

According to a statement issued by Zanzibar's Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Lela Muhamed Mussa, the bodies were found at night while the rescue operation was underway.

Constructed in 1883, the House of wonders partial collapse is a huge blow to the isles' tourism industry.

Beit Al Ajaib is the largest and tallest building in Zanzibar located at the world's heritage site of Stone Town. It attracts tourists from all corners of the world and generating forex for the government.

In the statement issued today on December 27, 2020 the government has sent condolences to the bereaved families of the two victims of the accident.

The statement says the government also has expressed its concern about the four workers who sustained injuries at the scene of the accident including the other people who suffered any injuries caused by the incident.

