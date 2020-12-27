Nigeria: Buhari Mourns 20 Nigerian Doctors Killed By Covid-19

26 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The death of our front line health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others."

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the sacrifices of 20 doctors reportedly killed by COVID-19, saying their welfare is a priority for his government.

The president has sent his condolence to the Nigerian Medical Association over the death of the doctors due to the pandemic.

Reacting to the sacrifices made by the frontline medical workers, President Buhari said that "the death of our front line health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others."

According to the president, "our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met."

He noted that "our health workers are operating under severe limitations, but they are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives."

"Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves," President Buhari added.

Meanwhile, the president has also expressed his sadness over the demise of the Galadiman Lokoja, Godwin Ajakpo, and the chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Idongesit Nkanga (Rtd), a former military governor.

