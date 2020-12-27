East Africa: Sisi, S. Africa President Hold Phone Talks On Ethiopian Dam

26 December 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 26/12/2020 reiterated the foundations of Egypt's firm stance on the imperative to formulate a binding legal agreement gathering Cairo, Khartoum and Addis Ababa on the Ethiopian dam.

Such agreement has to preserve Egypt's water rights by defining the rules for filling and operating the dam, taking into account the importance of Nile water as an existential issue for Egypt and its people, President Sisi told his South African counterpart in their Cyril Ramaphosa Saturday, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The talks mulled the developments of the Renaissance Dam issue within the framework of the relevant tripartite negotiations under the auspices of the African Union headed by South Africa, he added.

Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts within the framework of the negotiation track aimed at solving the issue, stressing the continuation of intensive coordination between the two countries during the coming period to reach a fair and balanced agreement, the statement read.

The talks also dealt with issues of bilateral cooperation, as the two presidents affirmed their aspiration to exploit the broad prospects for boosting brotherly relations between Egypt and South Africa at the bilateral, continental and international levels, it added.

