Nigeria: Hundreds Flee As Insurgents Attack 3 Villages in Borno

Hundred of people, mostly women and children, have fled their settlements after a fierce attack on villages in Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State, by suspected insurgents.

The attack began at 4pm on Friday as residents continued to gather around and celebrate Christmas.

The armed insurgents, dressed in military uniforms, reportedly arrived the area in a convoy of vehicles firing at their targets.

At Tashan Alede village, near Shaffa town, the insurgents burnt many houses after their inhabitants fled.

"As we speak [at 6pm Friday] my wife and three children have ran away from my village, Tashan Alede and many people are trying to avoid being captured.

"She telephoned me from were they are hiding.

"The attackers have burnt many houses and churches," a resident, Shettima Dogo has said.

Another source said the insurgents have allegedly looted a number of shops before setting them on fire.

The source said the insurgents have later attacked residents of Shaffa town as well as Sabon Gari near Shani.

The source said earlier on Thursday, insurgents have attacked Sabo da Allah and Kukuruku communities where one person was killed and six others were injured.

The source said scores of insurgents were sighted around Shani, the headquarters of Shani Local Government Area on Friday.

The casualty figure of Friday's attack has not been ascertained.

Insurgents had attacked Garkida village in Adamawa State bordering Hawul LGA on Christmas Eve, killing at least six people and burning down houses.