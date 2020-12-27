Nigeria: Hundreds Flee As Insurgents Attack 3 Villages in Borno

26 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir, Maiduguri & Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri

Hundred of people, mostly women and children, have fled their settlements after a fierce attack on villages in Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State, by suspected insurgents.

The attack began at 4pm on Friday as residents continued to gather around and celebrate Christmas.

The armed insurgents, dressed in military uniforms, reportedly arrived the area in a convoy of vehicles firing at their targets.

At Tashan Alede village, near Shaffa town, the insurgents burnt many houses after their inhabitants fled.

"As we speak [at 6pm Friday] my wife and three children have ran away from my village, Tashan Alede and many people are trying to avoid being captured.

"She telephoned me from were they are hiding.

"The attackers have burnt many houses and churches," a resident, Shettima Dogo has said.

Another source said the insurgents have allegedly looted a number of shops before setting them on fire.

The source said the insurgents have later attacked residents of Shaffa town as well as Sabon Gari near Shani.

The source said earlier on Thursday, insurgents have attacked Sabo da Allah and Kukuruku communities where one person was killed and six others were injured.

The source said scores of insurgents were sighted around Shani, the headquarters of Shani Local Government Area on Friday.

The casualty figure of Friday's attack has not been ascertained.

Insurgents had attacked Garkida village in Adamawa State bordering Hawul LGA on Christmas Eve, killing at least six people and burning down houses.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.