Zimbabwe: SA Authorities Say Beitbridge Border Congestion Now Cleared

27 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN authorities say they have managed to clear the traffic congestion at the Beitbridge border post.

In a statement, the South African Department of Home Affairs said the border was now easily accessible.

"The Musina Local Municipality provided additional holding areas which enabled vehicles going to the border to be released to travel in manageable numbers. The municipality also provided ablution facilities and water along the route from the town of Musina to the port of entry."

The crisis at southern Africa's busiest border post was linked to the general Christmas holiday congestion often experienced.

But it was this year worsened by the strict anti-Covid-19 protocols imposed by both Zimbabwe and its southern neighbour since international travel restrictions were relaxed recently.

The South African Health Department earlier announced it had stopped requesting 72-hour Covid-19 test results from travellers at the Beitbridge border in a bid to further ease traffic congestion.

The crisis saw up to 15 travellers, among them truck drivers, dying through causes linked to congestion, hunger, heat and thirst while waiting to be cleared at the border.

