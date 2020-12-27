Uganda: Bobi Wine Suspends Campaigns Over Journalist's Shooting

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has suspended his campaigns schedule in Lwengo and Bukomansimbi today following the shooting of a journalist on his campaign trail.

Mathias Mpuuga, the NUP deputy president in charge of the Central region, told journalists Sunday that they decided to halt the campaigns following the shooting of Mr Saif-llah Ashraf Kasirye, a Radio One journalist and an online Ghetto TV cameraman at Kyabakuza trading center in the outskirts of Masaka Municipality.

"The campaigns have been suspended as of today because the president has gone with Ashiraf who is badly injured. We shall communicate to the country probably before the fall of the day as to our next course of action," Mr Mpuuga said.

Kasirye was hit during a scuffle between security and NUP supporters who were cheering Kyagulanyi on his way to Lwengo District.

Kasirye was travelling with Kyagulanyi in the same motor vehicle when he was hit on the head leading to severe bleeding. He was rushed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital to save his life. However, he since has been evacuated to Kampala Hospital for further management. Mpuuga, who doubles as the Masaka Municipality MP, said the shooting of Kasirye is a direct attack on the media in the country.

"There is no doubt the media has been the difference in this campaign and especially social media. The mainstream media is also targeted because invariably they all see the desire for us as a country to move in clear light. I want to invite Ugandans to reject this upfront on the media, to reject any attempt to muzzle the media, to reject any attempt to try and make this a dark country where information is hidden and you are not able to see through the actions of those who wield power," he added.

He said the party will have internal consultations to decide on what to do next. NTV reporter Ali Mivuli is also nursing an injured leg after being hit by a teargas canister fired by Police, who are yet to comment on the incident.

NBS TV senior Reporter, Daniel Lutaaya who was riding on a Boda Boda that was shot at during the mayhem also admitted at Masaka regional referral hospital.