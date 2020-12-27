Zimbabwe: Chaos Mars Start of MDC-T Congress Voting

27 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

CHAOS has marred the beginning of voting at the ongoing MDC-T congress with some delegates accusing the party of deleting their names from the voters' roll.

Some agitated party delegates have declared voting will not take place if their names were not on the voters' roll.

"They are rigging, amabizo akoBulawayo kawasekho. Akuphele lokhu. bengasimbuluzeli sizabatshengisa ukuthi sinjani. (Bulawayo delegates' names are not appearing. This whole charade must stop. They must stop making us fools. We will show them what we are made of," said a delegate.

Most of the agitated followers seem to be coming from the Bulawayo delegates who are chanting "Into oyenzayo siyayizonda (we do not like what you are doing)"

