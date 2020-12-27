Uganda: Bobi Wine Says Military Car Knocked His Private Guard Dead

27 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi said Sunday that one of the members of his security team had died after he was allegedly run over by a military truck at Busega roundabout in Kampala.

Francis Senteza Kalibala also known as Frank was reportedly knocked on Sunday as the Kyadondo East MP's convoy drove journalist Ashraf Kasirye from Masaka to Kampala for further medical attention after he was injured as police dispersed NUP supporters in Masaka.

"I regret to announce the death of our security team member Mr Francis Senteza Kalibala also known as Frank. Francis was run over by a military police patrol truck Number H4DF 2382 which had blocked us in Busega as we were taking comrade Kasirye Ashraf for emergency medical attention in Rubaga hospital. Francis passed away a few minutes ago at Rubaga hospital. May your life never perish in vain brother," he said in a statement on his social media platforms.

Authorities are yet to comment on the accident.

Earlier police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said in a statement that Mr Kasirye, a Radio One journalist and an online Ghetto TV cameraman sustained blunt force injuries above the left eye allegedly from a canister.

Mr Enanga said chaos ensued in Masaka after security team had "violent confrontations" with the Kyadondo East MP and his supporters at a check point in Kyabakuza after they allegedly defied the route plan agreed upon to Kyotera District where he was supposed to campaign today.

"Tear gas was used to quell the violence and journalists were regrettably caught up during the process of dispersing the violent group. Notably among them was a Ghetto TV crew member identified as Ashraf Kasirye, who sustained blunt force injuries above the left eye allegedly from a canister. The victim was rushed to Masaka Referral Hospital for medical attention. He remains stable but in serious condition and on transfer to Kampala for better management," Mr Enanga said in a statement issued Sunday.

NTV reporter Ali Mivuli is also nursing an injured leg after being hit by a teargas canister fired by Police while NBS TV's senior Reporter, Daniel Lutaaya who was riding on a Boda Boda that was shot at during the mayhem. He is also admitted at Masaka regional referral hospital.

"He (Greater Masaka RPC Enoch Abaine) looked at me and said I was going to be collateral damage before he threw the teargas canister at me," Mr Mivule said

