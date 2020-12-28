Uganda: Bobi Wine Breaks Down in Tears

Morgan Mbabazi/Nation Media Group
Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi (also known as Bobi Wine).
27 December 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Masaka — Reports that one of his bodyguards has been run over on his way to Kampala and is dead, have left presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine in tears.

A video clip on social media showed Kyagulanyi mourning the death of one of his bodyguards, a one Frank Ssenteza, who he said had been deliberately knocked dead by a military truck in Busega.

Police is yet to confirm the incident but the National Unity Party say the incident happened as their team drove from Masaka to Kampala to get further treatment for Kasirye Ashraf, one of three journalists who have been severely injured today.

pic.twitter.com/UIgjE0Fz7g

-- AngryCitizen (@ewaffe256) December 27, 2020

VIDEO: @NUP_Ug Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi wept as he briefed his team shortly after the death of his bodyguard Ssenteza Frank who was allegedly knocked dead by a military car as the team drove to Kampala to check on Ashraf Kasirye.#UGDecides2021 #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/ZqMvLZcZhV

-- NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) December 27, 2020

I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck, No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention.

What a day! pic.twitter.com/SmdTcUjC6g

-- BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 27, 2020

Daniel Lutaya, a journalist attached to NBS-TV and Ali Mivule, a reporter with NTV-Uganda are also in hospital, following another nasty incident earlier in the day. NUP reported that Police shot at Kasirye , a cameraman attached to Gheto Media, an online broadcasting channel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

