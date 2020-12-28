Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 2, Kidnapped 48 Others in Katsina Villages

Katsina — At least two people were reportedly killed and 48 others abducted in a series of attacks carried out by suspected bandits in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A community leader who spoke to Daily Trust in confidence said the suspected bandits were in Daurawa village Friday night where they killed two and abducted five people.

Another source confirmed to Daily Trust that at around 7pm Saturday, the gunmen raided Garin Dodo village and abducted 32 people.

"Two of the victims were able to escape while the remaining 30 are still in captivity," the source said.

The gunmen were also reported to have kidnapped 10 women at Biya Ka Kwana village and shot a man who is currently receiving treatment in Batsari hospital.

A source said that on Saturday night, gunmen attacked Watangadiya village abducting five people. They also raided Tudun Modi all in Batsari Local Government Area, abducting three people and shooting a child, who was in hospital.

Asked if the security forces responded when the gunmen went to the villages, the source said "police were actually trying their best, but the gunmen seemed to overpower them."

"The gunmen come from East and West, North and South. They come from all angles, the number of security personnel here is too small to engage them all the time," the source added.

The Katsina State Police Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, was yet to confirm the incidents as he was said to be waiting for the report from the DPO of the area.

Not the first time

Katsina has been under intense attacks from bandits and kidnappers in recent time with the abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara drawing public outcry before their release.

The suspected bandits also kidnapped about 80 pupils of an Islamiyya school in Mahuta town, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State but were quickly rescued by the military.