Kenya: Naomi Campbell's Visit to Boost Tourism in Kilifi

Capital FM
Naomi Campbell
27 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

The visit by British model Naomi Campbell has brought hope of tourism revival in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Ms Campbell landed in Kenya on December 15 to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays at Lion in the Sun resort.

The resort is owned by her former boyfriend and businessman Flavio Briatore.

Ms Stephanie Ravessoud, the general manager of Billionaire Resort in Malindi -- also owned by Mr Briatore -- told the Nation that the model is at one of the resorts but declined to provide details.

Last Thursday, Ms Campbell while escorted by Tourist Police Unit went round the resort town taking photos and admiring the spectacle view of Malindi and its environs.

The same day, the supermodel was also spotted at Kwa Jiwa market in Malindi in company of tourist police.

The beautiful white sandy beaches that have formed dunes at Mambrui beach loved by Italian filmmakers for movie shooting is one of the spectacle locations where Ms Campell also likes touring for photo-shoot of an international magazine.

Sources told the Nation that the Super Model will have a long peaceful holiday at Lion in the Sun after limiting the people visiting her at the resort due to Covid-19 regulations.

"I am informed that the supermodel was also supposed to do some charity works such as tree planting and visit to children homes which have been cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols," said the source.

Ms Maureen Awuor, the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Kilifi branch chairperson, who is also the Ocean Beach Resort general manager said the hotel occupancy during the festivity is at 75 percent.

"The 75 percent bed occupancy in the hotels is by domestic tourists who have come for the Christmas and New Year holiday celebrations in the resort town," she said. slwanga@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.