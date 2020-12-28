Nigeria: Minister Pauline Tallen Tests Positive for Covid-19

Ms Tallen said she took the test after interacting with individuals that later showed asymptomatic signs of the virus.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation came following tests conducted on her and her family, according to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

While Ms Tallen tested positive and has gone into self-isolation, other members of the family were negative.

Ms Tallen said she took the test after interacting with individuals that later showed asymptomatic signs of the virus.

"This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative," she said

"Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic."

She urged the public to take responsibility in order to protect the country.

Premium Times reported that Nigeria on Boxing Day recorded 829 new coronavirus cases as the country continues to experience the second wave of the virus.

With the latest figures, which was an increase from the 712 cases reported on Christmas Day, the total infections in the country has increased to 83,576.

One more person died from the virus on Saturday taking the total fatality to 1,247.

This is according to an update Saturday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).