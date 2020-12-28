Uganda: Army Denies Knocking Dead Bobi Wine's Bodyguard

The army has denied claims that they knocked dead one of the private bodyguards of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank.

According to Kyagulanyi, Senteza was knocked dead around Busega by a military vehicle as the NUP campaign team drove to Kampala with a journalist, Ashraf Kasirye, who was in critical condition after being shot in the head to get medication.

"I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention." said Kyagulanyi in a tweet.

However, the spokesperson of Uganda People's Defense Force, Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso denied that Sentenza was knocked dead an army vehicle.

"We would like to clarify that the late Senteza Frank a @NUP_Ug candidate close protection person was not knocked by a military police Vehicle as purported, but rather fell off a speeding car reg No UBF 850z (drone) he tried to jump to but fell off," she said in a tweet.

JOURNALISTS INJURED

Earlier on Sunday, three journalists were injured as police dispersed Kyagulanyi's supporters in Masaka. Ashraf Kasirye, a reporter with Ghetto TV who was shot on the head, NTV reporter Ali Mivule who was hit by a tear gas canister in the leg while NBS TV's Daniel Lutaaya was injured after falling off a boda boda.

Mivule said Masaka regional police commander Enock Abaine deliberately targeted journalists even after being restrained by his colleagues. Abaine reportedly said the journalists were going to be "collateral damage" before directly firing teargas canisters at them.

On the injured journalists, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the police media crimes department has taken interest in the matter and opened a case file to investigate the circumstances.

"We do appreciate the critical role of Journalists to cover campaigns and we pledge better protections so they remain safe while documenting violent confrontations," said Enanga.

The Electoral Commission on Saturday suspended campaigns by all candidates in several districts around the country, Masaka inclusive over the increased coronavirus cases.