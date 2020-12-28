Nigeria: Women Affairs Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

27 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Women Affairs Minister Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID-19.

She disclosed her positive status on Sunday in a statement. Tallen said she took the test on the advice of her medical team following her interraction with individuals that later showed asymptomatic sign of COVID-19.

The statement read, "Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

"This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

"Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

" I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and your family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time."

