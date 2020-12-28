Nigerian Rapper, Biglo, Is Dead

27 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

On December 11, he announced on his official Facebook page that he had tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to pray for him.

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as 'Biglo', is dead.

The news of his death filtered into social media by mid-afternoon on Sunday after his contemporaries, Jazzman Olofin and Ruggedman, paid tributes to one of their own on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jazzman Olofin (@jazzman_olofin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ruggedman (@ruggedybaba)

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the rapper was down with Kidney failure and was undergoing dialysis at a nursing home in California, US.

The late rapper went public with the illness in 2018 and regularly updated his Facebook followers on the progress of his treatment.

On December 11, he announced on his official Facebook page that he had tested positive for coronavirus and asked his fans to pray for him.

Sadly, he died after battling COVID-19 complications in California, USA, on Saturday night.

Struggles

His cousin, Zuby Udezue, who opened a GoFundMe account on his behalf said the ailment was diagnosed in July 2018.

He also added that Biglo has been undergoing dialysis three times weekly since January.

Udezue, who is a UK-based rapper, added that he has also undergone three surgeries and is trying to raise £50,000; about N23 million. As of August 29, Udezue said over $25,000 was raised and all the funds had been transferred to the late rapper.

Biglo shot into the limelight in 2004 with the hit 'Delicious' which featured 2shotz.

Although the track earned him a Hip Hop World Award for Best Rap Collabo, the chubby rapper, however, went underground after the buzz died down.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.