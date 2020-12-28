Zimbabwe: 2020 - the Year Death Robbed Us With Impunity

No sun sets without leaving history, and indeed in a year, moon after moon, leaves behind history. Among the tenets of history is death. Death is the effervescent robber of life. Inevitable!

In 2020, death struck with impunity, the arts and entertainment industry, snapping our favourite, talented, charismatic and energetic shining stars.

The year saw the loss of celebrated artistes from the big screen, theatre, music, dance to socialites.

We lost several of these celebrities, although the year was not a good year in the arts industry due to the global pandemic which affected a lot of production and projects, it is true that death spares no one -- not even the rich and famous.

They may be gone, but not forgotten.

The arts industry pays tribute to these stars who made a turn around because of their works.

May their dear souls rest in eternal peace.

Below is the list of some of the artistes whom we lost this year:

Samantha Kapora

Promising actor Samantha Kapora died early February following a short illness. She succumbed to a stomach ailment and was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

Kapora featured in Telecel and Zimgold adverts as well as local movies, My First Boyfriend and Tsitsi.

She also worked for Zimbabwe Motor Distributors, Toyota and Mr Cruiser.

Prince Musarurwa (32)

Afro-jazz musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa of the popular hit song "Runonzi Rudo", which features songstress Pah Chihera, died of lung cancer at Chinhoyi Hospital after battling illness for almost a year.

He died on February 15.

He was buried next to his grandfather, August Musarurwa, in Murombedzi, Zvimba, a few days later.

Tom Blomefield (95)

Zimbabwe Shona Sculpture pioneering promoter and founder member of Tengenenge Art Community, Tom Blomefield died in Holland on April 9. His ashes were buried on December 6 in Guruve.

Patience Chimhavi (28)

Popular actress in television series Tunga, Patience Chimhavi who played the role of warrior "Merjury" died on April 16 due to anaemia.

Chimhavi died at Chitungwiza Central Hospital after an asthma attack on the previous days and further tests revealed her kidneys were not functioning properly.

She also featured as in a web series, Zimbabwean Love Story.

She was buried at Zororo Memorial Park.

David Mungoshi (71)

National Arts Merit Award (NAMA) 2010 winning novel writer, poet and academic David Mungoshi succumbed to gout on August 29.

Mungoshi was buried in Manyene Village, Chivhu.

He is a 2010 NAMA award-winner for his novel "The fading Son" published in 2009, which tackled issues of breast cancer and its effect on the patient, their spouse, family and friends.

The book was put on a list of literature set books for schools.

Lavona Maria Staal (32)

Bulawayo dancer, singer and actress Lavona Maria Staal died on September 1.

Staal was one of the nominees at last year's Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in the best female dancer category alongside Lorin Sibanda of Umkhathi and Lethokuhle Ncube of IYASA.

Lavona's brother Andrew Staal confirmed her passing and said the family wanted to keep her cause of death private.

Lavona started dancing at an early age. In the later stages of her career worked with the likes IYASA and Yvette Ndaba before she founded her own LTC Legacy brand.

Scara -- The Drummer (29)

On September 26, popular and talented drummer, Delroy Maripakwenda affectionately known as "Scara The Drummer" died after succumbing to heart disease for long time.

According to family spokesperson Dumisani Ngwenya -- a brother to Scara's father said he started playing drums at church and joined musician Sabastian Magacha's band.

Scara is remembered for putting up a scintillating act during Winky D's performance at the Beenie Man show in 2017, when he introduced fans to his invisible drum skills.

Before joining the Vigilance Band, Scara was a member of Innovative Dance Crew as a dancer and choreographer.

He was buried at Warren Hills.

CalVin-the rapper (35)

Bulawayo based rap king contender Cal Vin (real name Calvin Nhliziyo) died on October 25 after involved in a hit and run accident near his home in Luveve 5, Bulawayo.

The Zikhupan hit-maker, was in the presence of his girlfriend and friends just near his house at Luveve 5 when the drama unfolded.

Moments before, the crew had been out watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club and apparently, on his way home from the club, he was hit by a car that was only identified by colour as white.

He was buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Sibonisiwe "Bonnie" Sithole (37)

Iyasa founding and longest-serving member, Sibonisiwe "Bonnie" Sithole, died in Bulawayo on October 14.

She died from chest pains at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Sithole served Iyasa from its inception in 2000 when she joined the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Nomathamsanqa "Nkwali" Mkhwananzi, Roben Mlauzi and Futurelove Sibanda.

Ginimbi -- Genious Kadungure (36)

Flamboyant socialite and businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure died on November 8 in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.

Police confirmed that the late Ginimbi was driving his Royce Rolls with three other passengers along Borrowdale Road in Harare on his way to his home in Domboshava.

When he got to the Philadelphia area in Borrowdale where the accident occurred, he was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit which had two people.

He was buried at his mansion in Domboshava a week later.

Mitchell Amuli "Moana" (26)

Fitness trainer and video vixen Mitchell Amuli affectionately known as Moana died on November 8 after being trapped in a car that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of popular socialite Ginimbi.

Moana was burnt beyond recognition together with her friends Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambique model Alishia Adams. They were coming from celebrating Moana's birthday held at "The Dreams" nightclub.

She was buried at Warren Hills on November 28.

Gringo -- Lazarus Boora (47)

Veteran comedian Lazarus "Gringo" Boora died on November 9 after suffering from stomach cancer.

He died at West View Medical Clinic in Zimre and was buried at his rural home in Rukweza, Rusape.