Nigeria: Borno Attack - Governor Zulum Cuts Short Abuja Trip, Visits Affected Communities

27 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Sunday flew from Abuja to Maiduguri and, on arrival, took a military chopper to visit the four communities raided on Saturday night in Hawul Local Government Area, by insurgents.

A statement by the governor's Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, which announced this, also explained that the Governor had on Thursday left Maiduguri for Katsina en route to Abuja for a series of scheduled activities, but had to cut short the trip following the attack.

"About four communities, comprising Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa, and Debro, were affected by Saturday's attack with schools, shops, and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents.

"Three persons were killed in Shafa, among them two hunters and a civilian. Thousands of bags of farm produce, recently harvested by farmers, were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls.

"Governor Zulum was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa, and Shafa," Gusau said.

After assessing the level of destruction wreaked on the communities, Zulum ordered the immediate reconstruction of structures, including a police station and market stalls.

In Shafa, Zulum ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen the local security network in the community, while in Yamirshika, he directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit to Hawul by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur; the Senator representing Borno South, Sen. Ali Ndume; the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Mustapha Gubio; and that of Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba.

