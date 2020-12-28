Nigeria: Women Affairs Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Tallen tested positive after a routine test conducted on her and members of the family.

According to a statement she personally signed on Saturday, the minister said she was asymptomatic but was advised to go for the test which returned positive.

However, members of the minister's family were negative.

She minister has gone into isolation and is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the latest figure from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that Nigeria has hit 83,576 with 829 new infections reported in 15 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos tops the list with 296 cases, followed by the FCT with 291, and Kaduna with 79.

The agency also confirmed that one person died of COVID-19 complications while 256 patients recovered and have been discharged. This pushes the number of discharged to 70,495.

Her statement read: "Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID19, I have been advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

"This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

"Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

"I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time."