Tanzania: Dar Sets Boxing Day a Boxing Craze

26 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AFTER a long wait, boxing craze will light up Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam, the venue of epic boxing showdown between Tanzanian pugilists versus international fighters.

Home-boxers will lock horns against boxers from Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

The boxing fans will witness Twaha Kiduku on the ring to exchange blows with the Congolese Guy Tshimanga; Tony Rashid facing Hassan Milanzi (Zimbabwe); Abdallah Pazzy (Dulla Mbabe) will fight Simon Tcheta from Malawi; while Selemani Kidunda will exchange punches with Limbani Masamba also from Malawi.

Boxers have indeed trained enough and have confirmed that they will deliver a classy performance at the Arena.

Prior to the fight, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa together with his deputy Abdallah Ulega paid visit to boxers training camps where they issued their support and urged Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC) to enhance its performance so as to heighten the status of the sport.

The Minister further called stakeholders to support boxing development as doing so is to contribute to the national development as through boxing youth are employed. He made these remarks this Thursday.

Organisers of the Night of Championships have also brought together the experienced and well-performing boxers in the country in one ring.

Selemani Semunyu, who is among the Organisers asserted "there are boxers who will attend the historical occasion but they will not fight on that night. Also expected to attend the showdown are boxing stakeholders who will be recognized on that night for their contribution in the boxing development."

"The appearance of these boxers and stakeholders will signify that the day aims to celebrate boxing development in the country; as on that day we shall issue some prize to some of them."

The tickets are available from the price of 10,000/-, 20,000/-, 50,000/- and 100,000/-.

