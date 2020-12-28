Tanzania: DC Wages War On Water Sources Encroachment

26 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Happy Mollel in Simiyu

MASWA District Commissioner (DC) Aswege Kaminyonge has directed Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Mauwasa) to take legal action against all those conducting agricultural activities in protected water sources, including Sola River.

The DC directed at a meeting of farmers and local government leaders, saying Sola River should be protected at any cost as it was the only water source for the whole council and over 10 villages in the district.

"Sola River is also one of the main water sources for New Sola Dam at Zanzui Village. Encroachers are some villagers of Mwanguhi, Madeco Farm, Binza and Sola. We cannot tolerate these few people who violate the law at will. It is well known that nobody should conduct any human activities in 60 metres of water sources. I direct all those activities to stop immediately," said the DC.

"I'm the overall of all security matters in this district. I have to ensure everything goes smoothly. I direct all ongoing human activities in water sources to stop right now."

He stressed that there was no room for a few people to threaten the lives of the majority Tanzanians. Once Sola dam goes dry or gets muddy, many will suffer because no any other reliable source of water in the District.

Earlier, the Mauwasa Managing Director, Mr, Raphael Mwita said that despite public education and installation of the banners, with the prohibitive message, at Sola River, still some people defied the order.

Some people went far, uninstalled the banners and destroyed the water source demarcation signs; just to force human activities in such a legally preserved and prohibited Sola River.

"Worse still, some people have constructed homes near water sources, with wastewater flowing to the sources. This is very dangerous," said the director.

Sola Councillor Masanja Mpiga praised the DC's decision, insisting that the culprits must face legal action because everybody was aware that the area was protected and nobody was allowed to live or farm near water sources.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.