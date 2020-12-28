Tanzania: DC Wages War On Water Sources Encroachment

MASWA District Commissioner (DC) Aswege Kaminyonge has directed Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Mauwasa) to take legal action against all those conducting agricultural activities in protected water sources, including Sola River.

The DC directed at a meeting of farmers and local government leaders, saying Sola River should be protected at any cost as it was the only water source for the whole council and over 10 villages in the district.

"Sola River is also one of the main water sources for New Sola Dam at Zanzui Village. Encroachers are some villagers of Mwanguhi, Madeco Farm, Binza and Sola. We cannot tolerate these few people who violate the law at will. It is well known that nobody should conduct any human activities in 60 metres of water sources. I direct all those activities to stop immediately," said the DC.

"I'm the overall of all security matters in this district. I have to ensure everything goes smoothly. I direct all ongoing human activities in water sources to stop right now."

He stressed that there was no room for a few people to threaten the lives of the majority Tanzanians. Once Sola dam goes dry or gets muddy, many will suffer because no any other reliable source of water in the District.

Earlier, the Mauwasa Managing Director, Mr, Raphael Mwita said that despite public education and installation of the banners, with the prohibitive message, at Sola River, still some people defied the order.

Some people went far, uninstalled the banners and destroyed the water source demarcation signs; just to force human activities in such a legally preserved and prohibited Sola River.

"Worse still, some people have constructed homes near water sources, with wastewater flowing to the sources. This is very dangerous," said the director.

Sola Councillor Masanja Mpiga praised the DC's decision, insisting that the culprits must face legal action because everybody was aware that the area was protected and nobody was allowed to live or farm near water sources.