Tanzania: It's Year-Ender Task for Yanga

YOUNG Africans seek to end the year with brilliant colours as they plot the downfall of Tanzania Prisons, the team that held them to a 1-1 draw in the league opener.

Now better equipped, Yanga seek to start the second round of the league with a bright score to maintain their recent winning formula.

To achieve the goal, Yanga, who are the league's top riders, have pitched a brief camp in Mbeya as they prepare to face Tanzania Prisons on December 31st at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

It will be their opening match for the second round of the season with the visitors eager to extend unbeaten run to 18 matches should they manage to leave the territory unscratched.

The first meeting between them at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam elapsed in a 1-1 draw with hosts Yanga coming from behind to hit a late equaliser courtesy of Michael Sarpong.

With 43 points in the bag, Yanga look sharp in every game to gather maximum three points and the fighting mentality within the team has been the talking point and a driving force to their success.

Speaking recently, Yanga Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela narrated that the team is now stronger than ever before such that it will continue to give fans the good results they want.

"Let me thank all Yanga fans from Mbeya for the warm reception they have given us ever since we arrived here. I hope that they will continue to rally behind their team for the whole period we will be here," he said.

According to him, the squad is set to resume training sessions today after giving players a two days break ahead of the Sumbawanga mission before travelling to Zanzibar for Mapinduzi Cup where they have been placed in group A together with Namungo and Jamhuri.

He also disclosed that they have officially received a letter from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) indicating that they have qualified to venture into the fourth round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) after their opponents Singida United were disqualified.

On the other hand, Tanzania Prisons have had not a bad first round either as they have attained 21 points from 17 matches hence; they will be willing to become the first side this season to stop Yanga.

They are always tough opponents when they face off Yanga in the league as they are able to use well their physical strength to get the crucial three points at the end of the match.

To prove this, they succeeded to disappoint defending champions Simba at the same venue when they bagged maximum three points after a narrow 1-0 glory hence, they seem to be well armed to gun down another big club in the country.