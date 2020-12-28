Nigeria: Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker Dies From Covid-19

The ex-lawmaker died at a COVID-19 isolation centre.

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Danlami Hamza, is dead.

Mr Hamza died on Sunday at a COVID-19 isolation centre at Kwanar Dawaki in Kano, his relative, Abdullahi Kausi, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He was 70.

Mr Hamza's funeral ceremony was conducted at about 5:00 p.m at Fagge, in Kano, amidst tears from family members and supporters.

He was laid to rest at Abattoir cemetery in Fagge. Health officials in personal protective equipment as required by the ministry of health for the burial of coronavirus victims lowered his remains.

Mr Hamza represented Fagge Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2011 on the platform of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP).

He died hours after a former senator, Saidu Kumo, from Gombe State, died in the early hours of Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Kumo represented Gombe Central Constituency in the Senate between 1999 and 2003.

He died on Sunday at a Gwagwalada hospital in Abuja where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.