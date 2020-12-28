Malawi: Chakwera Urges 'Hands-Face-Space' Measures, Takes Christmas Cheer to Mangochi Hospital

26 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera distributed gifts to patients at Mangochi District Hospital on Christmas Day.

The First Couple visited the maternity ward, where they were told an average 40 children are born every day, before cheering up patients in the general ward.

Addressing reporters after the tour, President Chakwera urges the public to take coronavirus precautions seriously during the festive season.

He said Malawians should continue to wash their hands, cover their face and make space to control infection rates and avoid the virus pandemic to attack many in the country.

The President encouraged the public to follow simple steps to reduce the risk of infection.

