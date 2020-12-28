South Africa: Samwu Mourns the Passing of NUM General Secretary

25 December 2020
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) has learnt with great sadness the passing away of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) General Secretary Comrade David Sipunzi who passed away earlier on today. Comrade Sipunzi also served as Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU)

On behalf of the country's municipal workers, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Sipunzi family, his friends, the NUM, the country's Mineworkers and the working class in general from across the world.

May his soul rest in peace!

