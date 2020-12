press release

Pretoria — Following the killing of the seven men in Mt. Ayllif this morning, the South African National Defence Force has joined forces with the South African Police Service to pursue suspects who are possibly hiding in a vast, unforgiving and undulated area around Mt. Ayllif.

The SANDF is assisting with equipment, including helicopters and providing reinforcements as a force-multiplier to our already deployed reinforcements.

Office of the National Commissioner