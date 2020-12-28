Tanzania: Basata Director Dies in Dodoma

Dodoma/Dar es Salaam — National Arts Council (Basata) director Godfrey Mngereza died in the early hours of yesterday at the Dodoma Referral Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after falling sick. The hospital's chief medical officer, Ernest Ibenzi, said the body of Mngereza was expected to be flown to Dar es Salaam for further burial arrangements.

Dr Ibenzi said Mngereza was brought to the hospital on Monday while in a critical condition. "We took him immediately to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) - and, even then, his condition did not improve until his death," said Dr Ibenzi.

The medic said doctors had made every effort to save his life, but they nonetheless lost the patient. Prior to his position as the Basata director, in 2013 Mngereza worked as the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Arts Council of Tanzania (NACT) after serving the body as the head of the Department of Research and Skills of Artistes.

However, in 2015, the deceased was appointed by former President Jakaya Kikwete as the NACT executive secretary, where he worked for five years. He also worked as a lecturer at the Faculty of Performing Arts at UDSM. (Habel Chidawali, Nasra Abdallah and Kelvin Kagambo)

The deceased was honoured a Master's of Arts degree from the University of Dar es Salaam, where he also served as a lecturer at the Faculty of Fine and performing Arts until 2008 when he was employed by NACT.