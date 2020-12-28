Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Declared Winner in Chaotic MDC-T Presidential Poll

28 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has won the race for substantive party president following a chaotic extraordinary congress that saw all his three opponents pull out in the middle of voting citing poll fraud.

According to the outcome, Mwonzora polled 883 votes out of a declared 1 027 total ballots issued in an election that went into the early hours of this Monday.

He was followed by 'former' acting party leader Thokozani Khupe who polled 118 votes with Elias Mudzuri getting 14 and Morgen Komichi at the tail end with 9 ballots cast in his favour.

There were 1 027 ballots issued of which 1 026 were cast with 2 being spoilt ballots.

WATCH FACEBOOK FEED: https://www.facebook.com/watch/search/?q=newzimbabwe.com

Mwonzora's win was met with jubilant celebration by his supporters who occupied parts of the HICC auditorium and the balcony.

His followers broke into song as soon as results were announced.

But the opposition senator's new tenure is immediately confronted with a legitimacy crisis as his opponents all pulled out claiming Mwonzora had manipulated the voters roll to tilt the vote in his favour.

Khupe and Komichi were escorted out of the Harare International Conference Centre by security when Mwonzora's supporters threatened to harm them.

This was after she had tried to decree a stop to the process citing a fake voters' roll smuggled into use by the wily politician.

Mudzuri also quietly slipped out of the venue earlier in disgruntlement over the process.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.