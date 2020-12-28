Malawi: Ekwendeni Handed Injury Blow for Silver Clash

Ekwendeni Hammers will miss the services of their six players due to injuries ahead of their Sunday's TNM Super League game against Silver Strikers at the Mzuzu Stadium.

According the club's coach, Edison Kadenge the six players are Zikani Kasambala, John Chalamanda, Paul Chikalema, Jack Maulana, Matthews Banda and Chancy Karonga.

Kasambala, formerly of Silver Strikers, suffered a head injury during a 1-all draw match against MAFCO two weeks ago.

He was instrumental in their previous game as he equalized for his side.

"We will miss a bulk of players due to injuries and one of them is Zikani Kasambala. This is a big blow to us but l can assure our fans that we still have replacements for these players," he said.

Kadenge said for John Chalamanda and Paul Chikalema, both suffered knee injuries at the first game of the season and during last week training respectively.

"While Chancy Kaonga twisted his ankle while at Chiwembe with National Under 20 team last month.We have to wait for them to recover. It's not a long-term concern and we hope to have them back in the next week or so.'

Kadenge also confirmed that Matthews Banda and Jack Maulana will not be available for the game against the bankers due to sickness and compassionate leave respectively.

'He excused himself to attend to a sick child,' he said. 'We're not sure when will he be available for the games.'

Kadenge's men secured their first win in three games against TN Stars and find themselves in eleventh place, seven points off top spot.

The bankers have invaded Mzuzu with two assignments against Mzuzu Warriors on Saturday before taking on Ekwenden 24-hours later

The Lilongwe giants are currently enjoying top form having beaten Karonga United 3-1 last weekend.