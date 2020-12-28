Angola: Diamond Cutting, Polishing Plant to Open in 2021

Luanda — Angola's major diamond cutting and polishing plant being built in northeastern Lunda Sul province will only be complete in the first semester of 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Angop learned.

The information is contained in a press release from the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas (Mirempet), that says that the plant follows a public-private initiative involving Sodiam E.P and the Indian multinational KGK.

According to the source, the undertaking will provide jobs for young people from diamond mining regions.

