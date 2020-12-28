South Africa: Beitbridge Border Post Congestion Cleared

28 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The congestion at Beitbridge Border Post has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

"All lanes around the border have been cleared and the border has been easily accessible from the afternoon of 24 December 2020. This means that all travellers through Beitbridge have been processed and cleared," the Department of Home Affairs said on Saturday.

The department worked with the Department of Health, the SA National Defence Force, the South African Police Service, the South African Revenue Service and the Limpopo provincial government to resolve the impasse that had led to traffic congestion at Beitbridge.

The Musina Local Municipality provided additional holding areas, which enabled vehicles going to the border to be released to travel in manageable numbers.

The municipality also provided ablution facilities and water along the route from the town of Musina to the port of entry.

"Travellers are urged to continue observing traffic and immigration laws as well as health protocols in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic," the department said.

