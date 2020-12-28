South Africa: That's What I Like - Pepsico Makes a Refreshing South African Comeback

analysis

US maker of cooldrinks and snack foods PepsiCo has had its eye on the southern African consumer market for decades. Its effort to build a base in South Africa after 1994 ended in disaster and the company abandoned its effort to build a distribution network from scratch. The acquisition of Pioneer Foods, a giant in the local fast-moving consumer goods industry, offered it the perfect opportunity to enter the African market.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures adopted by South Africa and other countries brought many prospective mergers and acquisitions to a grinding halt as management concentrated on navigating their businesses through the crisis.

Deals that sneaked in ahead of the pandemic include Distell's sale of Plaisir de Merle and Alto wine estates and Tiso Blackstar's sale of Gallo Music to Lebashe Investment Group's Arena Holdings for R75-million.

Where deals went ahead, often the terms were reassessed, with buyers concerned that earnings had been negatively affected by the economic turmoil. Tongaat's sale of its starch business to a Barloworld subsidiary for R5.35-billion was an example. Although announced in February, the deal only went ahead in October after Barloworld satisfied itself...