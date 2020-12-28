Kenya: Covid-19 Turned Sports On Its Head, but Some Problems Were of Our Own Making

"There are those who lived during World War I and those who lived in World War II. I am not saying that ours has been the toughest but one day we will also talk about how tough it was living through the coronavirus," Pastor Philip Mungai of the International Christian Church, Nairobi.

I fully agree with the man of God. Never in our wildest imagination did we ever envisage a situation where sports would be turned on its head. The virus ensured that 2020 was a memorable year for all the wrong reasons.

We lived to see the Olympic Games getting cancelled. We are all hoping that the Japanese will put their fabled technological genius to work and delivered the belated Tokyo Olympics in the year of our Lord 2020.

Locally we also saw our fare share of games being cancelled, players being bailed out financially and sponsors coiling their tails in full flight. All because of the disease which looks like it was manufactured in the deep pits of hell.

We are all hoping that the coming year will be kind to the world of sports, what with the good news of vaccines being approved for use all over the world.

However, reports we are getting show that things might get worse and we are better of readying for an even more turbulent flight in the new year.

BBC reports that "Cases of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 first identified in the UK have been confirmed in several European countries as well as Canada and Japan. Infections linked to people who arrived from the UK were reported in Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and France.

A couple found infected in Ontario, Canada, had no known travel history or high-risk contacts, officials say. Japan is to ban most non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country for a month from Monday."

However, some of the problems facing Kenyan sports was not entirely to blame on the virus but rather the thinking limits of those we have put in charge to run our sports. Can we in all honesty blame coronavirus for the chaos reigning supreme at the Football Kenya Federation?

I highly doubt that any sane person can link the devastating virus for the ill informed decision by the football body to pick a war with certain media houses that do not necessarily agree with its pedestrian handling of the sponsorship deal with StarTimes.

Finally, it has always been the agenda of this column to support all clubs especially those in the grassroots who survive against heavy odds stacked against them.

It was therefore with much glee that driving on the Mbita-Sindo route this past week that I ran into a very comfy looking and well maintained bus with blue livery.

Proudly emblazoned on its sides was 'Sindo United Football Club'. I was more than impressed that a team right in the villages can have and maintain such a bus.

It means that the team's management knows a thing or two about running a football club. I don't know who is behind that team but I hope he or she is taking good care of the players' welfare.

You see folks such gestures go a long way in helping to create employment opportunities for young people at the grassroots.

Good way of arresting the rural urban migration curse in our country.

josephmboyaa@gmail.com