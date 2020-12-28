Kenya: Better Times Lie Ahead for Our Great Club

The year 2020 will go down as the worst in the history of our beloved club AFC Leopards.

Apart from the financial crisis we faced without a sponsor, Ingwe lost many die-hard fans.

The death of the fans arose from different circumstances, including Covid-19.

Charles "Papa Shirandula" Bukeko, a registered life member and key ambassador of the club, died in July after developing breathing difficulties while waiting treatment at a private hospital in Nairobi.

His burial ceremony in Busia County was conducted under strict health protocols to curb the spread of coronavirus after reports indicated the he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Former Nairobi County Secretary and Head of County Public Service Board Robert Ayisi and staunch supporter of "Ingwe" died of Covid-19, according to members of his family.

Ayisi, who hailed from Ikolomani in Kakamega County, died at Mater Hospital in Nairobi. He had been battling the virus that had claimed over 1,000 lives in Kenya by the time he passed on.

Mabel Muruli, another fan of "Ingwe" who had spent most of her last days fighting the virus, was unfortunately brought down by it.

The former Kakamega gubernatorial candidate who twice lost to Wycliffe Oparanya succumbed to Covid-19 as she was being transferred to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital for specialised treatment.

AFC Leopards Kawangware Branch also lost its chairman, Hudson Ilakula, who died in October following a short illness after he had been diagnised with pneumonia.

Nairobi West branch member and a great supporter of the club, Commissioner Ken Aluda, lost two sons after short illness. Branch member Stanley Aluda also died.

Bunyore Branch was hit by the death of a dedicated member in Godfrey Ikutwa.

Boniface Anyula, the Kangware Branch organising secratery and Sammy Dutira of Buru Buru Branch both lost their father. Ruaraka Branch lost Joseph Malala and just a few weeks ago, Kawangware Branch was again in mourning.

The situation was extremely difficult to the players and members of the technical bench. Before the new shirt sponsors, BetSafe, came on board for the 2020/21 season, they had gone for several months without salaries as the continued depending on well wishers for survival.

With empty pockets and Covid-19 restrictions in place, the players, too, missed the opportunity to visit their families.

It was difficult for the coach to design a serious training programme since some players had challenges with internet connectivity.

As we waited for the league to resume, the team was taken to Iten for a two-week training camp where they played several friendly matches, winning all of them. We can only look forward to a better year.

