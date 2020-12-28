Kenya: Shame of Away Match Heartache for Teams

At the moment when our local league is assailed with ego-made problems, we seem to have forgotten about the CAF champions League matches that our representative teams are facing.

One even wonders if we are mature enough to take part in the African Club Champions League!

There were years back when teams like Gor Mahia never had the trouble to travel all over this continent to honour their away matches.

We never heard of the heartache and lack of funds as it happens these days. Indeed we know that K'Ogalo even raised that continental trophy way back in 1987 when yours truly was a very proud ball boy! There is no need to hog up space to remind dear readers that they engaged big teams all over Africa and emerged victorious.

What could be done in 1987 should be done even better in this new millennium. Logic demands that the team should have grown into an even greater outfit by today.

That is not the case. Times have changed and the large team has become very weak; the self sufficient giants are now whimpering and limping in the most bizarre manner.

Every time the team qualifies for continental duty, hope surges among the faithful fans and is soon smothered by anxiety.

Every time we start waking up to the fact that the team may not be able to even travel outside the country. This disturbing trend has gone on for a very long while and we are now sure that soon they may just throw in the towel.

The trip to Rwanda was a mountain to climb and the performance there spoke enough to tell us just what ails our boys. We didn't perform well and we are sure other away matches shall be of the same caliber.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Travelling to Algeria to face CR Belouizdad may have been a little different with the team having done all it could to travel early enough.

There were no flights and a former Gor Mahia official was quoted wondering whether we wanted the team to walk to Algiers.

Of course they couldn't have walked that distance but the lack of flights and other factors already gave us the feeling that it was not going to end well.

Those of us who had the misfortune of watching the match really felt embarrassed.

The game they played was way below par and six goals were thumped into their net sans response.

We cannot blame the players but we must give them some assurances that they shall play with confidence and comfort.

A few days before the journey, they were already protesting about delayed allowances or salaries that is usually a recipe for chaos.

Perhaps we talk too much about how clubs should be run and not appreciating the officials.

Perhaps we are annoying them but we must encourage them to give up if they cannot sustain the clubs.

These Kenyan clubs must be forced into the current times; they must be commercially viable or else the begging shall never cease.

mojuang@gmail.com