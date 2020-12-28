Kenya: Teams Converge On Mumias for Tourney Finals

Thirty six teams will converge on Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County to compete in the inaugural edition of Barasa Foundation Championship finals starting Friday.

According to the head of the tournament's secretariat Edward Omung'ala, men and women's teams will play in pools, with a total of eight matches being played on Friday.

Semi-final matches are slated for Saturday, while the finals will be played on Sunday.

There will also be an exhibition match between local team Asec FC and former Kenyan internationals starting from 10am. The former Kenyan internationals will be led by Fred Ambani.

The tournament's patron Fernandes Barasa is happy with the progress so far.

"I very impressed with the quality of teams taking part in the tournament," said Barasa.

The women's final will start on Sunday at 11am, followed by men's final at 2pm.

Omung'ala said men's champions will pocket Sh1.2 million, first runners-up will take home Sh600,000, while the third-placed team will be awarded Sh300,000.

The team that finishes fourth in the category will take home Sh100,000.

Champions in the women's category will walk away with Sh500,000, while teams that finish second, third and fourth will take home Sh250,000, Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

The championship, dubbed "Talanta Mashinani", started in October. So far, it has attracted 1,234 teams from all the 12 constituencies in Kakamega County, namely Shinyalu, Ikolomani, khwisero, Navakholo, Likuyani, Lugari, Lurambi, Butere, Malava, Mumias East, Mumias West and Matungu.

Omung'ala said qualified referees will officiate the tournament to ensure fairness for all teams, adding that participants will observe health protocols.

Former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani who is leading talent scouts from the foundation, said they have so far identified 70 under-20 players. from the tournament who will attend a two-week training camp in Mumias.

