Nigeria: Fire Engulfs Plank Market in Lagos - Official

27 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The popular plank market at Demurin Ketu in Lagos State has been engulfed with fire on Sunday afternoon, the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed.

In a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire outbreak started from a part of the market and destroyed many goods.

He said fire fighters and other emergency responders curtailed the raging inferno at the plank market.

"The cause of the fire incident which reportedly started from one part of the market, is yet to be ascertained however it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire.

"Fortunately, no lives, were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down," Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said.

In another operation, the LASEMA boss said the response unit of the agency recovered a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikri in the early hours of Sunday.

Investigation revealed that the accident was a result of mechanical error (brake failure) and the affected trailer has been evacuated off the road to a layby with aid of the agency's heavy duty equipment.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said no loss of lives nor injuries were recorded in the incident.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution at all times on the road, especially when dealing with heavy duty equipment or machinery.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Study Reveals Ivory Origins of Southern Africa's Oldest Shipwreck
Industry Targets Kenya to Dump Plastic, Chemical Waste
Central African Republic Presses Ahead With Elections
Killing Of Zambia Opposition Supporters Sparks Public Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.