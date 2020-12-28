Western Sahara: Food Aid Caravan to Head On 7 January for Sahrawi Refugee Camps

Algiers — A food aid caravan for the Sahrawi refugees will head on 7 January for the refugee camps in Tindouf, announced Saturday representatives of the civil society and the National Union of Algerian Farmers (UNPA) in a solidarity sit-in with the Sahrawi people at the headquarters of the Sahrawi embassy in Algiers.

The caravan, made up of 300 tonnes of foodstuffs, will be launched "instantly from six provinces, namely Biskra, Oued Souf, Oran, Algiers, Ghardaia and Batna", said the secretary general of the Algerian-Sahrawi charity association Abdellah Ghorabi.

"This operation, which is part of the Algerian people's surge of solidarity with the Sahrawi people, will also be accompanied by several volunteers who will implement, on site, several public utility projects," said Tahar Chihat, head of the National Federation of the Civil Society.

For his part, UNPA's Secretary General Mohamed Alioui said that "the Algerian farmers have joined this initiative that will not be the last," pointing out that "Algeria's solidarity with the Sahrawi people is solidarity with the international legality."

For the chairman of the National Committee of Solidarity with the Sahrawi People (CNSPS) Said El Ayachi, this "foodstuffs caravan is meant to be a resistance against Morocco's will to starve the Sahrawi people in order to dissuade them from struggling for the recovery of their territories and independence."

In this respect, he said that Algeria has always shown its solidarity and support to the Sahrawi people.

SADR's ambassador to Algeria Abdelkader Taleb Omar underlined that this solidarity caravan of the Algerian civil society for the Sahrawi people "is not new."