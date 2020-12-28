South Africa: Police Reinforcements Descend On Ocean View After Murder, Injury and Damage to Property Incidents

press release

Western Cape police have reinforced deployments in the Ocean View area following sporadic incidents of shooting, public violence, attacks and damage to property that are linked to conflict between warring gangs in the area and occurred late on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured when three suspects shot at them late on Saturday afternoon. Later in the evening a large group of men apparently responding to the shooting incident torched two vehicles at 19:00 close to the shooting scene. The group is alleged to have also pursued another man who had to jump from the window of his home while fleeing his attackers. An informal dwelling place was also damaged during the attacks.

A 23-year-old suspect who was part of the group was apprehended after he was found with a home-made firearm (zip gun) and ammunition. Meanwhile two people are being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting incident. A 19-year-old was arrested for one of the two vehicles that were set alight.

Ocean View detectives are probing murder, attempted murder as well as malicious damage to property cases.

Anti-Gang Unit members, Tactical Response Team members, Public Order Police and additional detectives are deployed in the area to monitor flare-ups and trace suspects.

The area is relatively quiet at the moment as police continue to keep a watchful eye on the situation.